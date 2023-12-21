Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Trex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Trex by 1.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Trex by 4.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

