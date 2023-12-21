TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.87.

NYSE TRU opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

