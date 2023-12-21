TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Shares of TRU opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

