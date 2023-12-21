Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.