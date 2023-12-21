Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 67.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,361,876,000 after buying an additional 1,303,730 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,532,000 after buying an additional 541,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,428,000 after buying an additional 1,221,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.