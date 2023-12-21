TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.91.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD opened at $368.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $150.88 and a 52 week high of $380.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.