Tim S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. TIM has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. TIM had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TIM will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TIM by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIMB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TIM from $18.00 to $19.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

See Also

