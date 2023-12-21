Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of THR opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. Analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Thermon Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

