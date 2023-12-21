Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

TMO opened at $519.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $200.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

