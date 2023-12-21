The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

