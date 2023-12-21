The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Cut by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

