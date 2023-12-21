The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

PNC opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.32. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

