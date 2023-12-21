The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

