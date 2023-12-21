The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Home Depot by 32.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $348.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.