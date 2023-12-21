The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $348.60 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.43.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

