The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

