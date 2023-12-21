The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.89.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

HD stock opened at $348.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.43. The stock has a market cap of $346.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

