The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $348.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

