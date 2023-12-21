The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $108.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. UBS Group started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,625.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

