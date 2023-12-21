Thames Ventures VCT 1 (TV1) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 2nd

Thames Ventures VCT 1 (LON:TV1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Thames Ventures VCT 1 Stock Performance
LON TV1 opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.02. Thames Ventures VCT 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of £84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.10.
About Thames Ventures VCT 1
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thames Ventures VCT 1
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Thames Ventures VCT 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thames Ventures VCT 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.