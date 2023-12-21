Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.93.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of THC stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

