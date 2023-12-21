Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.09. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,422.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,933. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 412.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

