Taylor Morrison Home’s (TMHC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $52.77 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.