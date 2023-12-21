Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $52.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.