Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.56 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.