Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 3,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $73,756.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,862,652. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,862,652. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,892 shares of company stock valued at $637,547. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

