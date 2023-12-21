Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

NYSE:SNV opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,892 shares of company stock worth $637,547. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

