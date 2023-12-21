Susquehanna Raises Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $100.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $81.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after buying an additional 535,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,392,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Power Integrations by 250.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after buying an additional 492,905 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

