Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $13.69 on Monday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.43 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

