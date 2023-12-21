Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.40. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

