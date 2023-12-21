Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.71%.

In other news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,538 shares of company stock worth $402,078. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

