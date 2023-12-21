Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $288.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $237.47 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

