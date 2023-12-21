Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $349.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $897.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $354.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,142 shares of company stock valued at $196,076,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

