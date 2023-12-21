StockNews.com Upgrades TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to “Hold”

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOWN

TowneBank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after acquiring an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 678,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,040,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.