StockNews.com Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Thermon Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
