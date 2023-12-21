StockNews.com Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

About Thermon Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 99.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after buying an additional 916,248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Thermon Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 533,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after buying an additional 356,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 280,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.