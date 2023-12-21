StockNews.com Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Buy

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

PINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Premier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PINC

Premier Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PINC stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Premier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.