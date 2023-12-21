StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to “Buy”

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

