StockNews.com Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.48.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $222.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.