StockNews.com Lowers GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
GEE Group Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of JOB opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
