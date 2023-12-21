StockNews.com Lowers GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

GEE Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 83.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 136,701 shares during the period. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

