StockNews.com Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Sell

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.42.

EIX opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,257 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

