StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
