StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.