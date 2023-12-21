StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of CYCC opened at $3.19 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.