Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $20.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of SAGE opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

