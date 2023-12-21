Stifel Nicolaus Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $136.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Melius raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Get Xylem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Trading Down 1.7 %

Xylem stock opened at $109.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.