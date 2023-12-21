Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $50.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,523. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 845,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

