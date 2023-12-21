Stifel Nicolaus Increases MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target to $168.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $146.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 11,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

