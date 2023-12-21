Stifel Nicolaus Increases Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $124.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CR. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

CR opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $114.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Crane by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Crane by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

