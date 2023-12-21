Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Hold

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $167.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.68. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $113.25 and a 12-month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.