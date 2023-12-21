Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $10.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

