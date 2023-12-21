Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $9.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stem
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem
Stem Price Performance
Shares of STEM stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. On average, analysts predict that Stem will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.