Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $9.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Stem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Stem Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,071,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after buying an additional 438,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after buying an additional 1,263,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Stem by 106.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 3,271,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 62.2% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,909,478 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. On average, analysts predict that Stem will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.